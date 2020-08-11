People are beating cigarette ban so it must be 'unreasonable', Fita says in latest court battle against NDZ

SA's prohibition on cigarette sales has failed and, therefore, there “cannot be any possible basis for the ban”.

This is according to the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) in its latest salvo against co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and government's ongoing ban on the sale of tobacco and related products.

“Once it is accepted (as it must be) that the ban cannot be shown to have the effect of stopping smoking, there cannot be any possible basis for the ban,” Fita CEO Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said in an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday.

Fita said the basis for and validity of the lockdown regulation imposing the ban needed to be assessed within the boundaries of the enabling legislation and “proper” interpretation of the Disaster Management Act.

Fita has approached the Supreme Court, seeking leave to appeal the North Gauteng High Court’s dismissal of its challenge against the ban.