South Africa

People are beating cigarette ban so it must be 'unreasonable', Fita says in latest court battle against NDZ

11 August 2020 - 18:12 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association has argued that there is no basis for the ban on the sale of tobacco products.
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association has argued that there is no basis for the ban on the sale of tobacco products.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

SA's prohibition on cigarette sales has failed and, therefore, there “cannot be any possible basis for the ban”.

This is according to the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) in its latest salvo against co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and government's ongoing ban on the sale of tobacco and related products.

“Once it is accepted (as it must be) that the ban cannot be shown to have the effect of stopping smoking, there cannot be any possible basis for the ban,” Fita CEO Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said in an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday.

Fita said the basis for and validity of the lockdown regulation imposing the ban needed to be assessed within the boundaries of the enabling legislation and “proper” interpretation of the Disaster Management Act.

Fita has approached the Supreme Court, seeking leave to appeal the North Gauteng High Court’s dismissal of its challenge against the ban.

Mnguni said in his affidavit that while Dlamini-Zuma stood firm with the contention that the threshold for the ban was one of “reasonable necessity”, it was reasonably possible the SCA would apply the threshold of “strict/absolute necessity”.

“There is reasonable prospect the SCA would find that the undeniable reality of the illicit trade is dispositive of the contention that the means chosen by the minister to achieve her stated objective are either rational or necessary,” Mnguni said.

He argued that smokers continued to source the ongoing supply of cigarettes and tobacco products.

According to Mnguni, Dlamini-Zuma had continued to disregard the need to give “due and proper” weight to issues of fundamental importance such as “far-reaching economic, physical, psychological and social considerations”.

Mnguni said the high court had failed to have due regard to expert evidence which pointed to the “serious shortcomings” in the minister’s approach, that is “the inconclusive nature of the internet and other reports relied upon, that none of the surveys relied upon took into account relapse rates which meant that quit rates could not be drawn from the surveys”.

“The surveys relied upon by the minister were in themselves without any probative value and particularly unscientific and crude.”

He argued that issues which required determination by the SCA had been raised by Fita in its application.

“The prohibition in question and in the context of ministerial decree is unprecedented in SA and is currently not in place anywhere else in the world,” Mnguni said.

TimesLIVE

'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has dismissed a contention by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) that the high court ought ...
News
3 hours ago

NDZ doesn't have power to prohibit, British American Tobacco SA tells court

The ban on tobacco products violates the rights of every participant in the supply chain for tobacco and vaping products, lawyers argue in heads of ...
News
1 week ago

Blow for smokers as Fita has court setback but tobacco battle continues

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says it will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after a setback in court in its ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa, Magashule disagree on SA quitting International Criminal Court News

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
X