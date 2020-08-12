South Africa

Puff and pass: what you need to know about the new proposed dagga laws

12 August 2020 - 13:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been published ahead of its submission to parliament.
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been published ahead of its submission to parliament.
Image: 123RF\cendeced

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola has published a draft law regulating legal dagga possession in SA, ahead of its submission to parliament.

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill comes after a Constitutional Court ruling that legalised the personal use and cultivation of dagga in 2018.

Here is what you need to know.

Offences and penalties

The bill deals with personal use by an adult person and proposes maximum jail time of 15 years for anyone who deals in dagga or provides it to a child — someone under 18.

Smoking dagga in public, too close to a window, or in the immediate presence of any non-consenting adult person could lead to a jail sentence of up to two years. Anyone smoking around children can get up to four years in jail.

The draft law defined cannabis as anything that contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), including edibles, oils, and vaping liquid.

Legal limits for personal use in private places

The bill defines “private places” as a building, house, room, shed, hut, tent, mobile home, caravan, boat or land or any portion thereof, to which the public does not have access as of right.

Legal use at home:

  • Unlimited for seeds and seedlings
  • Four flowering plants for those living alone, or eight for homes with two adults or more
  • 600g of dried cannabis if you live alone, or 1.2kg in homes with two or more adults.

Amount allowed to carry in public spaces

An adult person may, for personal use, possess 100g of dry dagga or one flowering plant in a public space.

The draft also states that an adult person may, without the exchange of remuneration, provide to, or obtain from, another adult person, for personal use, the prescribed quantity of cannabis plant cultivation material, cannabis plant, or cannabis.

A public place, as defined by the bill, means any place to which the public has access as of right.

More information on penalties, quantities, and criminal offences can be found here.

READ MORE

'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has dismissed a contention by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) that the high court ought ...
News
23 hours ago

DA MP irks Dlamini-Zuma with claim she's focused only on 'zol and alcohol'

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not take kindly to accusations by a DA MP that her focus in the fight against Covid-19 has been on "zol and ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

R100,000 high-grade dagga seized in Cape Town's southern suburbs

Dagga worth about R100,000 was seized at a house in Cape Town's southern suburbs on Monday night, said Cape Town metro police.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X