Working from home makes people significantly more productive: study

The study said over half (56%) of respondents said the Covid-19 lockdown had a large impact on their digital transformation strategy.

Goldstuck said these numbers correlate with other international studies.

In related research, Goldstuck said 71% of technologists point to digital transformation projects that had been implemented within weeks, rather than the months or years it would have taken before the pandemic.

“As it turns out, many companies had the ability to work from home, but the Covid-19 crisis ultimately gave them that push to make digital transformation happen,” said Cisco SA country manager Garsen Naidu.

The study said for those who got it right through digital enablement, working from home has worked seamlessly, such that 38% of the study’s respondents said they would allow staff to continue working from home after the crisis is over.

“It is clear that the more a company embraces digital evolution, and the more willing it is to allow its employees to do so, the more it will benefit in terms of productivity,” said Goldstuck.

Goldstuck said the digitalisation of the office was not only about the shift to home office, but about a clear strategy behind both digitalisation and its intended benefits.