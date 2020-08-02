ISP demand surges as homes become offices
02 August 2020 - 00:01
In April, shortly after lockdown was imposed, Jacques du Toit, CEO of internet service provider Vox, faced two challenges.
The first was to facilitate remote working conditions for 300 of his staff within a week, which he calls a "lesson from hell", and the second was to meet a 50% increase in customers signing up for Vox's services...
