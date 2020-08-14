Sibongile Mani, who scored R14m NSFAS payment, due back in court

The theft case against Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University student who accidentally received R14m from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2017, is set to resume at the East London regional court on Friday.

Mani is accused of theft, as she allegedly spent just over R800,000 of the R14m that was mistakenly paid to her account. She qualified for a R1,400 monthly payment. The amount was credited to her during June 2017.

It is alleged the millions were erroneously deposited into her account by Intellimali, the company contracted by NSFAS to make food and book allowance payments to students.

Her charge sheet showed that in less than two hours after the accidental transfer, Mani allegedly spent R20,000 on cigarettes and alcohol.