Wine or not, the effects are the same: NDZ in war of words in court battle

The effect of alcohol remains the same whether it is a result of drinking wine or any other form of liquor.

This is one of the submissions made by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in response to an application by the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) against the ban on the sale of wine.

Saai teamed up with nine wine farms and associations in its court application, set to be heard in the high court in Pretoria later this month.

Saai and the wine farms have asked the court to declare that the regulations banning the sale of alcohol, issued on July 12, were unconstitutional and invalid to the extent that they prohibited the sale and transportation of wine.

In her answering affidavit filed on August 7, Dlamini-Zuma said Saai's case was premised on a fundamental error of evidence and reasoning — that wine is different to other types of alcohol in that its drinkers do not become intoxicated that the drinking of wine does not result in alcohol-related trauma.