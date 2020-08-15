South Africa

Tobacco firms to fight sales ban at Supreme Court of Appeal

15 August 2020 - 10:29 By Jeff Wicks
The Supreme Court of Appeal has agreed to hear Fita's arguments against the lockdown tobacco sales ban.
The Supreme Court of Appeal has agreed to hear Fita's arguments against the lockdown tobacco sales ban.
Image: 123rf/RATTANAKUN THONGBUN

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is still in the fight to overturn the lockdown ban on tobacco sales after the Supreme Court of Appeal agreed to hear its case.

The court granted access to the association on Friday after its application for leave to appeal was snuffed out by a full bench of the Pretoria high court last month.

Fita says the prohibition on tobacco sales has failed and, therefore, there “cannot be any possible basis for the ban”.

“Once it is accepted [as it must be] that the ban cannot be shown to have the effect of stopping smoking, there cannot be any possible basis for the ban,” Fita CEO Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said in an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Fita said the basis for and validity of the lockdown regulation imposing the ban needed to be assessed within the boundaries of the enabling legislation and “proper” interpretation of the Disaster Management Act.

The association's appeal comes amid rumblings that if President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to alert level 2 this weekend, tobacco and alcohol sales bans may be lifted.

Multinational and domestic tobacco giants have been at odds with co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the state over the prohibition.

Mnguni said Dlamini-Zuma had continued to disregard the need to give “due and proper” weight to issues of fundamental importance such as “far-reaching economic, physical, psychological and social considerations”.

He said the high court had failed to have due regard for expert evidence which pointed to the “serious shortcomings” in the minister’s approach.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Don't lift bans on alcohol and tobacco': ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has reiterated the league's opposition to the lifting of the ban on alcohol and cigarettes sales as ...
Politics
1 day ago

This is how some tobacco companies are allegedly bypassing advertising regulations

The cigarette industry stands accused of practising advertising and marketing tactics which are, a report claims, being used to bypass advertising ...
News
1 day ago

'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has dismissed a contention by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) that the high court ought ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  2. KZN girl may lose R8m German inheritance because home affairs won't implement ... South Africa
  3. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  4. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  5. Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X