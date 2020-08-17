Eastern Cape schools 'still not compliant' with Covid-19 regulations

Education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said the department had empowered school governing bodies (SGBs) and school management teams to use their budgets to top up requirements for PPE and water tanks.

“Schools have been operational for some time since other grades were returned,” Pulumani said. He said schools had undertaken their own due diligence to ensure their readiness to accept the rest of the grades.

“They have done this with the full support of the circuit and district management teams,” Pulumani said.

Of the schools that responded to the survey in the province, 54% said they would have an adequate water supply by next week.

About 24% said they were still waiting for water tanks, while 85% of schools said they would have sufficient masks by Monday.

Some 67% said they would have sufficient cleaning equipment, and 77% said there would be enough sanitiser for pupils.

“There was a call for evaluation on whether the amount of alcohol in sanitisers was enough,” Mbinda said. “Despite that, the department hasn’t furnished us with that information.”