Giving birth in the Covid-19 pandemic: lonely, stressful & anxious

No amount of planning could have prepared her for the coronavirus pandemic.

There was no pregnancy reveal, no baby shower, no prenatal classes or yoga, and no maternity photo shoot as level five of the lockdown was enforced nationwide. With retail shops closed, her anxiety orbited around what her infant would wear once he was born.

“My major anxiety was not knowing when the baby will come, because a baby can come at any time. So if you have not bought anything, you don’t know what your child will be wearing,” says Sibiya.

When the lockdown regulations eased, she was able to buy baby items but was still paranoid about contracting the coronavirus, so life outside her home was limited to trips to the doctor’s office.

Giving birth during a pandemic

Because she was giving birth naturally, she had to go for a Covid-19 test beforehand. If positive, she would have to self-isolate and give birth in a Covid-19 ward dedicated to those who have contracted the virus. If not, she would go to the maternity ward and have a natural birth instead of a Caesarean, also known as a C-section.

While C-sections mean you are booked in on a specific date, natural births can occur at any time, including nap time, which is what happened to an unsuspecting Sibiya one evening.

“I was due for the Covid test at 37 weeks, but uKhaya decided to come at 36 weeks,” she giggles in her voice note. “So I was panicking when I was in labour, because now I can’t go to a normal maternity ward because I don’t have results declaring me negative.”

She gave birth in the Covid ward, and though she was in a room by herself, she admits she was scared of contracting the virus while there.

“I didn’t know what a Covid ward looked like ... They don’t care that you are in labour — you still need to go through the whole process of waiting, writing down your details and getting your temperature taken.

“You are told, ‘Don’t walk over this line, walk on this line and stick to this side of the corridor, because on the other side it’s Covid patients.’ My partner was not allowed in the delivery room during labour because we didn’t have our Covid results,” she says.

‘Added stress’

Before labour, her partner had to stop attending doctor’s visits with her, too, which was unpleasant for Sibiya as they had been attending them together.

“Being pregnant already comes with anxieties and worries, and here comes Covid with all these extra precautions that you have to take. It’s an added stress that you don’t need as a pregnant woman,” she says.

Sibiya understood the concerns of the doctors, who not only had to ensure a safe delivery but also protect their lives in light of her unknown Covid-19 status. Eventually, her partner was allowed in because she was preterm and they had a private room.

Describing the labour process, she says: “It’s so uncomfortable, unfriendly and unwelcoming because you don’t even know who is helping you. Everyone is covered up and they have masks.”

She was tested for the coronavirus while deep into labour pains and discharged a day later along with her baby, who never saw a nursery — a new norm in labour wards.