Hold up, gym bunnies — you might not be able to work out just yet

It's been four months of no gym, and even though South Africans have been permitted to hit the pavement, many a cough is now firmly — and perhaps permanently — indented.

Luckily, lockdown level 2 brings with it the opening of gyms. But this is not automatic: the opening needs approval from the powers that be first. Gym owners are required by law to present their Covid-19 plans to the government for approval before they are allowed to reopen.

So for those of us who believe that being part of the human race does not count as exercise, you'll have to hold onto your dumbbells a little bit longer.

Unless you belong to the smaller gym communities governed by Fit SA, the association of health and fitness clubs which has already applied for its members to open.

According to the latest Cogta gazette released on Monday, gyms will be open to the public subject to wearing a face mask, keeping social distance, and adhering to health protocols. No more than 50 people may be inside the gym at any given time.