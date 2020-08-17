South Africa

Seven die in fire while on holiday at Northern Cape lodge

17 August 2020 - 07:23 By Naledi Shange
Five children and two adults died in a fire at a lodge in the Northern Cape. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Seven people died when the lodge in which they were staying went up in flames in Witdraai in the Northern Cape on Sunday.

One person remains unaccounted for, said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

Police have opened an inquest docket following the blaze that ripped through the unit in which the group was booked.

“Five children and two adults died,” said Ramatseba.

Two other people who had been part of the group were injured in the blaze, and three people escaped unscathed.

Ramatseba said the missing body is that of a child. 

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. Police investigations continue,” he said.

TimesLIVE

