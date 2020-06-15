Reader Competition

'Where in the World' Competition: Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park celebrates 20 years

Fans of the park have been participating in an online birthday celebration, sharing amazing pics and plotting when they will return - answer the question and you could win R500

It's 20 years this year since the groundbreaking Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park was established. Launched formally in May 2000 by SA's then-president Thabo Mbeki and his counterpart in Botswana, Festus Mogae, the park was Southern Africa's first transfrontier conservation area (TFCA).



It was created from the merging of Botswana's Gemsbok National Park (proclaimed in 1938) and a national park in SA's Northern Cape (established in 1931). The result was a 35,551 square kilometre protected area located largely within the southern Kalahari Desert, with no physical boundaries between the two countries inside the park...