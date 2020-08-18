Retailers ready as Durban customers flood in for cigarettes and alcohol

Umlazi resident Portia Mvuyana drove more than 20km to a large liquor outlet in Durban so she could stockpile alcohol “in peace”.

Mvuyana was among the first enthusiastic buyers who queued outside Liberty Liquors in Greyville to make their long-awaited purchases.

“I have been very thirsty. I took a break when the ban on alcohol sales came about. I didn’t want to buy the fake stuff because I was scared for my health. I waited and now I can buy my originals.”