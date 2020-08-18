They've forgotten him, says sister of cop killed days before Marikana massacre

Elizabeth Maubane is angry and hurt. Her brother, a police officer, was one of 10 people killed in the days leading up to the Marikana massacre — and she feels he has been completely overlooked.

On August 16 2012, police killed 34 miners at a Lonmin-owned mine in what was one of the worst protest-linked atrocities in South African history. But at this time of year, when the massacre is commemorated, Maubane feels that her brother and the nine others killed in the days before are just forgotten.

Maubane told TimesLIVE that the fact that the people who died before the shooting are seldom acknowledged made it seem like their lives were not valued.

“It makes me angry. It really pains us, and it really irritates us. I don’t want to lie but I also think it's because we are the minority and they [the miners] are in the majority. Either way, I don’t think it’s a good thing.”