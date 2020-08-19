Life expectancy could decrease in SA as GDP drops due to Covid-19: report

The life expectancy of South Africans is projected to decrease with every 1% decrease in gross domestic product (GDP) as a result of Covid-19, according to a trends report commissioned by Liberty.

The Covid-19 Trends Report: Navigating the Flux explores the future health risks of Covid-19 on South Africans.

This is associated with the notion that a sick nation directly correlates with a weak economy.

National treasury has already predicted a contraction of the economy, and the health and insurance industries would need to adapt for these future outcomes, according to the findings.

Liberty group executive for retail solutions David Jewell said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is resulting in significant damage to the economy and deep human cost in terms of loss of life and impact on physical and psychological wellbeing. In this time of disruption it is pivotal for us to deliver on our promises and meet our clients in their moments of greatest human vulnerability.