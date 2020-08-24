KZN environment MEC demands action over Maritzburg blaze pollution

Dube-Ncube has requested a formal report from an environmentalist who had been on the site of the factory fire on Sunday.

“Though I am still waiting for this formal report, I must hasten to point out that we won’t hesitate to take action against anyone found responsible for this air pollution. There is research which has shown that long-term exposure to pollutants such as fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide can reduce lung function and cause respiratory illness.

“These pollutants have also been shown to cause a persistent inflammatory response even in the relatively young and to increase the risk of infection by viruses that target the respiratory tract,” she said.

A week ago, Dube-Ncube briefed the portfolio committee on conservation and environmental affairs about the importance of clean air during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have stated as the department that as we move forward, our efforts will focus on ensuring that the private sector and all spheres of government work together to improve air quality. We are stepping up efforts aimed at cutting emissions and cleaning up the air for communities across the province. With many companies getting back to business, we are expecting an increase in pollution.”