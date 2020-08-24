South Africa

'SA has lost a special jewel': Social worker boss Connie Nxumalo dies of Covid-19

24 August 2020 - 11:52 By Iavan Pijoos
Connie Nxumalo, deputy director general of welfare services in the department of social development, 'demonstrated a great passion for her work'.
Connie Nxumalo, deputy director general of welfare services in the department of social development, 'demonstrated a great passion for her work'.
Image: Department of social development

Covid-19 has claimed the life of the deputy director-general of welfare services in the department of social development, Connie Nxumalo.

The department said Nxumalo died in the early hours on Saturday.

Nxumalo was a qualified social worker with a master’s degree in public and development management. She was also a front-line worker in the country’s fight against Covid-19, the department said.

“She will be remembered for her selfless dedication to her job as well as her passion for social work in the country. Those of us at the department extend our deepest condolences to her friends, family and colleagues.”

The portfolio committee on social development was “deeply saddened” by Nxumalo's death.

Portfolio spokesperson Faith Ndenze said the department worked closely with Nxumalo, and “appreciated the professionalism” she always portrayed when she discharged her duties.

“Nxumalo had become part of the committee as she faithfully and joyfully attended its weekly meetings. She happily shared her vast wealth of knowledge of the social welfare sector with the committee.

“Nxumalo demonstrated a great passion, deep love and full dedication to her work, and that sustained her progressive co-operation with members of the committee and its administrative staff. She was always available to assist committee members with all their enquiries, even during the most difficult lockdown period,” Ndenze said.

She said Nxumalo’s warm smile, enthusiasm and excellent work ethic would be missed.

“The country has lost a special jewel in her, a woman of strength and a true leader.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Bouquets of flowers lift spirits of nurses working on Covid-19 front line

Health-care workers at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg were honoured on Tuesday for their bravery and service during the ...
News
1 month ago

From overcoming stress to deaths of front line workers — five emotional stories from Groote Schuur hospital

Groote Schuur Hospital's front line workers are opening up about the stresses of dealing with dying patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
1 month ago

Activist who defied Thabo Mbeki by importing HIV medicine dies with Covid-19

Described by friends, colleagues and family as a soft soul who got along with everybody, HIV/Aids activist Nomandla Yako died on Sunday night in ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  2. East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender South Africa
  3. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X