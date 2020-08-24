'SA has lost a special jewel': Social worker boss Connie Nxumalo dies of Covid-19
Covid-19 has claimed the life of the deputy director-general of welfare services in the department of social development, Connie Nxumalo.
The department said Nxumalo died in the early hours on Saturday.
Nxumalo was a qualified social worker with a master’s degree in public and development management. She was also a front-line worker in the country’s fight against Covid-19, the department said.
“She will be remembered for her selfless dedication to her job as well as her passion for social work in the country. Those of us at the department extend our deepest condolences to her friends, family and colleagues.”
The portfolio committee on social development was “deeply saddened” by Nxumalo's death.
Portfolio spokesperson Faith Ndenze said the department worked closely with Nxumalo, and “appreciated the professionalism” she always portrayed when she discharged her duties.
“Nxumalo had become part of the committee as she faithfully and joyfully attended its weekly meetings. She happily shared her vast wealth of knowledge of the social welfare sector with the committee.
“Nxumalo demonstrated a great passion, deep love and full dedication to her work, and that sustained her progressive co-operation with members of the committee and its administrative staff. She was always available to assist committee members with all their enquiries, even during the most difficult lockdown period,” Ndenze said.
She said Nxumalo’s warm smile, enthusiasm and excellent work ethic would be missed.
“The country has lost a special jewel in her, a woman of strength and a true leader.”