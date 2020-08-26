#Alcoholbanlifted: South Africans with trust issues stockpile booze
Some South Africans have stockpiled alcohol despite government squashing fake reports on Tuesday about a reintroduction of the ban on liquor sales.
Many were in a state of panic and some threatened to protest as a voice note circulated claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation and reinstate the booze ban.
Twitter user Tebogo Ramaselele shared a video of a shopping trolley filled to the brim with beer as “he doesn't trust uncle Cyril”. “I had to come stock up just in case he decided to ban alcohol again. Just to be on a safer side. Just had to get my favourite,” wrote Ramaselele.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who has been vocal about the negative effects of alcohol, said on Tuesday the government was in the process of introducing a bill which would prohibit motorists from driving with any concentration of alcohol. However, he emphasised this does not mean he is pushing for a total ban on alcohol.
Lungi Mtshali, spokesperson for the co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department, told eNCA an investigation was under way to establish the origin of the voice note.
“We are investigating the source of this rumour because spreading fake news is a punishable offence under the Disaster Management Act, especially when it puts people's lives at risk. We have people rushing to stock up on alcohol, and some of them had forgotten the social distancing protocols,” said Mtshali.
He said Cogta has not been directed by the president to gazette regulations relating to the booze ban. He said this was unlikely as the country's health system has stabilised.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu dismissed the rumours as fake news.
It’s not true that President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation tonight . It equally not true that the NCCC/Cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol . This is all #fakenews .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) August 25, 2020
Why do people have trust issues around alcohol sales?
On July 12, Ramaphosa had South Africans in a spin when he unexpectedly announced the ban on alcohol sales “with immediate effect”. The country was under level 3 of the lockdown at the time.
Ramaphosa said the cabinet had agreed to the decision due to concerns about an increase in incidents of violence and motor accidents which overwhelmed trauma and ICU units in hospitals.
These are some of the recent reactions on Twitter:
The way I don’t trust uncle Cyril. I just had to come stock just incase he decide to ban alcohol again. Just to be on a safer side nje.— Tebogo Ramaselele (@TebogoRamaselel) August 25, 2020
Just had to get my favorite @MGD_SA 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾
DJ Fresh | Sophie | Fikile Mbalula | Samthing Soweto | Thokoza Gogo
#alcoholbanlifted went to pick up these babies. That first sip.... ahhh man!! pic.twitter.com/zTNqx1cqTJ— Leandri Van Dyk (@LeeVD88) August 26, 2020
Guys cry with me, just used my rent money 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dwFRCju6h3— 😷😷 Ta OG 😷😷🇿🇦 (@Ongama_OG_) August 25, 2020
Not about to let Cyril catch us slipping tonight, alcohol ban reinstated or not we gotta stay prepared 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JuDsKgbAB6— Sarah Pepworth (@sehpepworth) August 25, 2020
Cyril and his gang will be wasting their time if they ban alcohol again. Whether ngudu e1 ke R50 or R100 WE STILL GOING TO BUY!!!! Dala what you must Mr President 😎😎#Cyril #Alcoholban pic.twitter.com/QIE9MJbK1b— 🌈Adebiyi 👑 (@MrWhite_Mhlambi) August 25, 2020
If Cyril ban alcohol today will be a poor move from him and I will never have any trust on him what so ever pic.twitter.com/abWFKjjxdg— Pavali (@MondliBrianZum1) August 25, 2020