Alcoholbanlifted: South Africans with trust issues stockpile booze

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who has been vocal about the negative effects of alcohol, said on Tuesday the government was in the process of introducing a bill which would prohibit motorists from driving with any concentration of alcohol. However, he emphasised this does not mean he is pushing for a total ban on alcohol.

Lungi Mtshali, spokesperson for the co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department, told eNCA an investigation was under way to establish the origin of the voice note.

“We are investigating the source of this rumour because spreading fake news is a punishable offence under the Disaster Management Act, especially when it puts people's lives at risk. We have people rushing to stock up on alcohol, and some of them had forgotten the social distancing protocols,” said Mtshali.

He said Cogta has not been directed by the president to gazette regulations relating to the booze ban. He said this was unlikely as the country's health system has stabilised.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu dismissed the rumours as fake news.