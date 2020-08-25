'Fake news': Mthembu slams claims Ramaphosa will speak tonight & that booze ban is back

The presidency has poured cold water on speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address SA on Tuesday night — and that the booze ban would be reinstated.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: “It’s not true that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight. It [is] equally not true that the NCCC/cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol. This is all fake news.”