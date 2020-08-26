South Africa

Poor households hit hard by a worrying rise in basic food prices

26 August 2020 - 11:44 By Suthentira Govender
A standard basket of food increased by R57.85 from July to August, taking the cost to a worrying R3,470.
A standard basket of food increased by R57.85 from July to August, taking the cost to a worrying R3,470.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The cost of the average household food basket in SA increased by nearly R60 in August.

This is according to the latest household food index report by the civil group Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD).

The household food index surveys women from low-income households to provide a sense of what their food baskets cost. Though based in Pietermaritzburg, the household food index may provide a picture into food price inflation experienced by households living on low incomes across SA.

According to the report, between July and August food prices increased by R57.85, with the total cost of a food basket sitting at R3,470.

“The upward trend in August suggests prices are again on the rise. This is very worrying as increases are happening off a high base. We had not expected an upward movement so soon, nor had we expected the increase to be as sharp as it is.

“We do not know why prices have increased in August. Many of the disruptions that caused food prices to spike from March are no longer at play and SA agricultural output is strong,” said Mervyn Abrahams, the group's programme co-ordinator.

The cost of an average food basket increased sharply between March and April and continued its upward trend at a slower rate until June.

“July saw a drop in the cost of the basket. It appeared, on the trends in our data, that food prices were stabilising, but August is again showing an increase.

“Over the past five months of lockdown, the cost of the basket increased by 7.8% (R249.99), and year-on-year the cost has increased by 13,2% (R403.46)," said Abrahams.

Year-on-year, the price of the basket increased from R3,067.52 in August 2019 to R3,470.99 in August 2020.

“Government intervention to top-up social grants was necessary. The top-ups have helped, but they have not been enough. The top-ups, while absorbing some of the food price escalations, have not been sufficient to protect families from the negative effects of the lockdown or Covid-19.

“The situation would not have changed enough by October 2020 for the top-ups to be withdrawn.”

Abrahams warned that if the top-ups to grants are withdrawn too soon, “millions of households will be in a worse position than they were before Covid-19, and will be plunged into a depth of poverty this country has not yet seen”. 

“It will then become extremely difficult to support a recovery in the economy and society,” he said.

TimesLIVE

As SA feels the cold, at least cough syrup and hearty foods are cheaper

Cough mixtures, along with several food products that are hearty and perfect for cold weather conditions, are slightly more affordable at the moment, ...
News
6 days ago

Old age home benefits after 'excessive ginger pricing' by Food Lovers Market

The Mohlakeng Old Age Home in Randfontein has welcomed a donation of essential food items worth just over R18,000 from Food Lover’s Market Holdings.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN food store told to donate essential goods for hiking price of maize meal

Cambridge Food in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been ordered to donate to a charity organisation for charging excessive prices for maize meal.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. 'There is widespread concern as to where Zimbabwe is headed': US ambassador Africa
  5. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X