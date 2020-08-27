LISTEN | Police hunt for man behind voice note that sent SA into booze- buying frenzy

Several people have been arrested and fined for spreading fake news — an offence under the Disaster Management Act — since the start of the lockdown.

Naidoo warned that spreading fake news remained an offence under the lockdown.

Fake news about the regulations and coronavirus pandemic started surfacing immediately after the country went into level 5 of lockdown at the end of March.

“At the beginning of lockdown, we had a number of incidents where arrests were made,” said Naidoo.

He referred to the case of a 23-year old man, arrested in Pretoria at the end of March, after a video depicting men mocking efforts to curb the spread of the virus and bragging about not complying with the laws was shared on social media.

He also referred to the case of four people from Stinkwater, north of Pretoria, who were arrested for allegedly insulting police minister Bheki Cele.