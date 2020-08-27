South Africa

SA records 2,500 new cases of Covid-19 and 126 fatalities

27 August 2020 - 21:07 By TimesLIVE
New Covid-19 infections in SA increased by 2,585 in the past 24 hours to 618,286, the health ministry said on Thursday.
New Covid-19 infections in SA increased by 2,585 in the past 24 hours to 618,286, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA recorded another 2,585 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

This brings the total number of infections nationwide to 618,286.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also announced that there were 126 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 13,628.

Of the new deaths, 48 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in Gauteng, 25 in the Eastern Cape and 20 in the Western Cape.

This means that the most number of deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape (3,843), followed by Gauteng (3,428), the Eastern Cape (2,853) and KwaZulu-Natal (2,102).

The majority of cases are in Gauteng, with 208,156 cases. KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 111,585 infections to date, the Western Cape 105,273 and the Eastern Cape 85,625.

"Our recoveries now stand at 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%," said Mkhize.

The figures are based on 3,617,982 total tests, with 19,009 done in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government 'ignored expert advice against exceeding 70% taxi capacity'

The government seemingly ignored advice from a panel of experts when it allowed taxis to fill up to maximum capacity.
News
4 hours ago

Experts warned that lockdown laws on clothing sales were 'inappropriate'

Remember when you couldn't buy sandals and other open-toed shoes due to SA's lockdown laws?
News
3 hours ago

Tighten drinking and smoking laws even when Covid-19 is gone: experts

SA should consider additional regulations around booze and smokes, even when Covid-19 is no longer a factor
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort South Africa
  2. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  5. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa

Latest Videos

Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
X