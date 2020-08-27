Women's minister doubles down on 'link' between cancer and GBV

Nkoana-Mashabane was responding to Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe, who asked for her thoughts on her colleague's comments and whether the link between cancer and GBV was a government position.

“If that is a government position, surely the issue of cancer should be highlighted in the national strategic plan as a driver of GBV,” said Van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe later told TimesLIVE that she personally found it hard to believe that there is enough evidence to suggest that GBV and cancer are so interlinked, as both ministers suggest.

“I do believe that if that is the case, it is a matter that must be discussed and debated at parliament, with the relevant information being presented to us,” she said.

“Subsequently, then the national strategic plan must speak to interventions in this regard. If not, then I think it will continue to be a very contentious issue, which will continue to raise eyebrows.”

Bogopane-Zulu was last week quoted as saying cancer was one of the unnoticed contributors to GBV. She reportedly made the comments during a cancer awareness campaign in the Northern Cape.

“This is one of the reasons we run these PinkDrive initiatives. We believe that prevention saves lives. The earlier cancer is detected, the sooner help can be sought," she was reported as have said.

Women who have had mastectomies and cervical cancer are victimised and are considered “less than” or “incomplete” by their partners, she said, while men who have prostate cancer become abusive due to the frustration of being unable to perform sexually.

