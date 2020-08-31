'I'm just glad they are in custody': uncle of teen shot in Eldorado Park

The family of Nateniël Julies, who allegedly died at the hands of police, said on Monday they were happy at how the investigation into his death was progressing.

The teen's uncle Cyril Brown, speaking after the appearance of a policeman and policewomen at the Protea magistrate’s court, said it was painful to see “a coloured woman” arrested in connection with murder.

“To know that someone of our race can do something like that and still think they can cover it up,” he said. “I’m just glad that they are apprehended and in custody. Most of all that there is no bail for them at this moment. We just like to say thanks to the justice system, because it looks like everything is running smoothly.”

Brown was speaking after a brief appearance by Sergeant Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy — who are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit.