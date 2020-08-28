Nathaniel Julius 'deprived of a future': Ramaphosa sends condolences

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday asked residents of Eldorado Park to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to establish the circumstances around the “tragic” death of teenager Nathaniel Julius.

“The violent death of any young person is a matter of concern,” said Ramaphosa. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better.”

While communities have a right to express dissent, the president said, anger should not spill over into action that could worsen the trauma already experienced by citizens.