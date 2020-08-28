South Africa

Nathaniel Julius 'deprived of a future': Ramaphosa sends condolences

28 August 2020 - 15:03 By TimesLIVE
'Enough is enough': A community member in Eldorado Park
'Enough is enough': A community member in Eldorado Park
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday asked residents of Eldorado Park to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to establish the circumstances around the “tragic” death of teenager Nathaniel Julius.

“The violent death of any young person is a matter of concern,” said Ramaphosa. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better.”

While communities have a right to express dissent, the president said, anger should not spill over into action that could worsen the trauma already experienced by citizens.

IN PICTURES: Bheki Cele visits family of slain teen Nathaniel Julius

Should any police officer be found responsible for the murder of Nathaniel Julius from Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, they will be dealt with ...
News
1 hour ago

Ipid was probing “the culpability or otherwise of any member or members of the SA Police Service in the tragic incident which took place on Wednesday evening, August 26 2020,” said Ramaphosa. “Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse.”

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the Julius family on Friday and met community representatives. He said that should any police officer be found responsible, they would be dealt with like any ordinary South African.

Ramaphosa also called on Eldorado Park residents and on authorities at municipal and provincial level to work together more closely to address underlying socio-economic challenges in the area, including the fight against crime.

TimesLIVE

Members of the Eldorado Park community clashed violently with police on August 27 2020. The community was protesting against the death of a 16-year-old disabled teenager, who was allegedly killed by a police officer. Four community members were arrested for public violence, after at least three police officers were injured.   #EldoradoPark #Protests #EldoradoParkProtests

MORE

Fury in Eldorado Park as police blamed for fatal shooting of teen

Eldorado Park residents on Thursday demanded the removal of police blamed for the shooting death of a 16-year-old.
News
1 day ago

Three police officers hurt as Eldorado Park residents revolt after teen's death

At least three officers are injured after police came under attack on Thursday from Eldorado Park residents angered by the death of a 16-year-old ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Police watchdog probe fatal shooting of Eldorado Park teen during protest

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a teenager as a result of police action during a protest in Eldorado ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize warns SA is not far from return to strict lockdown South Africa
  3. Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on South Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula told to 'voetsek' as he pushes for 0% alcohol level for motorists South Africa
  5. WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X