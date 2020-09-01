South Africa

Eskom confirms stage 2 load-shedding from 8am on Wednesday

Additional stages 'may be implemented at short notice'

01 September 2020 - 19:13 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/rasslava

"Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, Eskom will continue to implement stage 2 load-shedding from 8am until 10pm [on Wednesday]," the power utility said in a statement.

The rotational power cuts are the result of 10 of its generation units at seven power stations suffering breakdowns in the past two days, said Eskom.

"With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load-shedding may be implemented at short notice."

Affected power stations include Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo and Matla, where each of its generators broke down, while two units each at Majuba, Camden, and Tutuka power stations broke down.

"Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11,425MW of capacity, adding to the 4,983MW currently out on planned maintenance.

"We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load-shedding."

