SMMEs get nearly half of the R1.25bn Western Cape has spent on Covid-19

Nearly half of the R1.25bn the Western Cape government has spent on fighting Covid-19 has gone to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

This emerged on Tuesday in the second edition of the procurement disclosure report published by the provincial treasury. It said small businesses had received R669m (47.41%) of the Covid-19 spend.

The report, which is planned as a monthly, quarterly and annual publication, reveals R682m was spent between April 1 and July 31 on personal protective equipment (PPE) and R575m on other Covid-19 requirements including disinfection services, quarantine and isolation facilities, and field hospitals.