Judgment reserved in Santam vs Ma-Afrika Hotels matter over Covid-19 insurance

Insurance giant Santam argued in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday why it should not have to pay its client Ma-Afrika Hotels for losses incurred during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ma-Afrika Hotels sought a declaratory order to compel its insurance broker to pay for the interruption of its business during the lockdown.

Santam argued before a full bench that the case revolved around the wording of its policy, which it claimed did not provide cover for a global or national pandemic, but instead was “limited to causative events that are local to the insured’s premises”.

The company also argued their policy did not insure Ma-Afrika Hotels for causative events such as a national lockdown imposed by a government in response to a notifiable disease.

Ma-Afrika Hotel’s senior counsel, Mike van der Nest, said their interpretation of the policy was that an insurance claim would kick in precisely when the government responded to a notifiable disease.

“A notifiable disease is one that relies on a government response. The whole point of a notifiable disease is so that the government can do something about it,” said Van der Nest.