UCT professor’s research offers hope for sickle cell anaemia sufferers

A study conducted in Cameroon by a University of Cape Town (UCT) professor may offer hope for people with sickle cell anaemia (SCA), a disease which affects hundreds of thousands of people in Africa.

Prof Ambroise Wonkam, principal investigator and director of Genetic Medicine of African Populations in the Division of Human Genetics at UCT, says though the condition was identified more than 100 years ago, a definitive treatment is still not widely available.

Sickle cell anaemia is the most serious in a group of disorders known as sickle cell disease. It is an inherited red blood cell disorder in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. It is caused by a mutation in a single gene, responsible for production of the protein haemoglobin. Making up 70% of the content of red blood cells, haemoglobin is essential for transporting oxygen throughout the body.

Normally, the flexible, round red blood cells move easily through blood vessels. In sickle cell anaemia, the red blood cells are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. These rigid, sticky cells can become stuck in small blood vessels, which can slow or block blood flow and oxygen to other parts of the body. (Read this for more details.)

“Among the 300,000 babies born with the condition every year, 80% are in Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Wonkam. “It is, in essence, an African disease.”