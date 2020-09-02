South Africa

WATCH LIVE | AG Kimi Makwetu releases Covid-19 relief fund audit findings

02 September 2020 - 11:09 By TimesLIVE

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will on Wednesday release Covid-19 relief fund audit findings.

The Covid-19 relief funds have been a contentious issue in the country with many South Africans expressing dissatisfaction about being excluded from financial support from the government as a result of maladministration.

The government reprioritized R500bn to help South Africans during the pandemic, but concerned citizens have criticised the state, saying the funds were spent irregularly.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

UIF TERS payments resume after 24-hour fraud control check

The Unemployment Insurance Fund says it has resumed payments of the Covid-19 TERS Benefits after a 24-hour delay, which it says was necessary to ...
News
6 days ago

Treasury to strengthen its oversight of municipal finances

Tito Mboweni’s budget forum agrees to a clear distinction between the roles of politicians and administrators
News
1 week ago

Covid-19 corruption: accounts in PPE scandal frozen

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) this week froze bank accounts holding more than R100m suspected to have been obtained fraudulently from the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  4. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  5. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X