WATCH LIVE | AG Kimi Makwetu releases Covid-19 relief fund audit findings

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will on Wednesday release Covid-19 relief fund audit findings.

The Covid-19 relief funds have been a contentious issue in the country with many South Africans expressing dissatisfaction about being excluded from financial support from the government as a result of maladministration.

The government reprioritized R500bn to help South Africans during the pandemic, but concerned citizens have criticised the state, saying the funds were spent irregularly.

