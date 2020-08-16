Covid-19 corruption: accounts in PPE scandal frozen

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) this week froze bank accounts holding more than R100m suspected to have been obtained fraudulently from the Gauteng health department by three companies accused of inflating the prices of goods meant to fight Covid-19.

The accounts belong to Ledla Structural Development, Royal Bhaca Projects and Mediwaste, the companies at the centre of the personal protection equipment (PPE) scandal that has rocked the department.

A senior government source close to the SIU said the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) froze the accounts at the request of the SIU. But the FIC can only freeze an account for 10 days.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said an urgent application has now been filed with the Special Tribunal — which was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February last year to claw back looted money — to freeze and preserve the accounts until the investigation is completed. He did not name the companies involved.

“We are waiting for a date from the Special Tribunal, but the hearing will happen this week. The investigation will determine whether we should launch a civil suit to forfeit the money on behalf of the state or not.”

Kganyago said the unit was in the processof identifying other bank accounts intowhich money was transferred from the threeaccounts.

“We want to freeze those too,” he said, adding that the SIU is expected to launch other similar applications in thecoming days and weeks.