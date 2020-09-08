The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks over protests

Social justice and law professor at the University of Stellenbosch and former public protector Thuli Madonsela has clapped back at EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who told her to go to hell during a heated debate about the Clicks shutdown.

The red berets on Monday protested at various Clicks stores across SA after the beauty and health retailer labelled black hair as “dry and damaged” in an online advert.

The former public protector attributed the controversial advert to “unconscious bias”.

She commended scores who spoke against it on social media but condemned the violence and vandalism seen at some stores.

At least 37 Clicks stores were affected by the protests, and seven were damaged, including at Saveways in Witbank and Cycad in Polokwane.

Ndlozi dismissed Madonsela and her “coconut logic,” and said the EFF was exercising its constitutional right to protest. He also blamed authorities for the lack of punishment for racists.