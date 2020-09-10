Pandemic deaths in SA likely to hit 36,000 this year — close to what consortium modelled in May

The consortium said that 40,000 people would die from the disease, and it looks like the number for this year will be about 36,000.

Meyer-Rath recently disclosed on a Sunday Times LIVE Dialogues that a report would soon be released confirming the accuracy of the model.

“Excess deaths” are calculated by looking at figures one would normally expect from a certain time of year based on historical data and then comparing those with actual deaths.

While the official death toll is currently just above 15,000, the Burden of Disease Research Unit at the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) had been bringing out a weekly report on excess deaths which indicate that the actual number of Covid-19 deaths over the past few months is far higher.

She said, “The only way of knowing how many deaths are Covid-19-related is to look at the pattern of how those excess deaths move through space and time, and we saw that in every single place where excess deaths show up, Covid-19 cases also increased.”

While analysis is still under way, she said it looked like the final number would be about 36,000 deaths, which would include about 80% of the excess deaths, leaving a margin for those who had perhaps needed hospital care for other reasons but not sought it due to pandemic fear, or due to food insecurity which she said was a “nice way of saying starving”.

She added, “We hope that by the beginning of November, only a few deaths will be added but we will never know with absolute certainty.”

Dr Nicholas Crisp, a public health specialist who was deployed to oversee the department’s response to the pandemic in the Western Cape, explained how the province was at the “spearhead” of learning about the “unknown” and about responding to what the modelling was telling us.

“We didn’t know how many people would be sick. We didn’t know how many additional beds would be needed,” he said.

Also, there were surprises in store for how people would respond to the governmental approach.