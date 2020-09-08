Lifestyle

Stool tests may be a 'more effective' way to detect Covid-19 in children: study

08 September 2020 - 08:54 By Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia
The potential for stool testing in young people was a conclusion reached after researchers carried out stool tests on more than 2,000 asymptomatic children and others who needed such tests. Stock image.
The potential for stool testing in young people was a conclusion reached after researchers carried out stool tests on more than 2,000 asymptomatic children and others who needed such tests. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Stool tests may be more effective than respiratory tests in identifying Covid-19 infections in children and infants since they carry a higher viral load in their stool than adults, researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) said.

Stool samples carry the virus even after it has cleared from a patient's respiratory tract and that could lead to better identification of asymptomatic cases, particularly in infants and others who have difficulty providing nasal or throat swabs, CUHK researchers said in a press release on Monday.

The potential for stool testing in young people was a conclusion reached after researchers from CUHK's Faculty of Medicine carried out stool tests on more than 2,000 asymptomatic children and others who needed such tests who arrived at Hong Kong airport from March 29. As of August 31, of samples collected, six children were confirmed with a Covid-19 infection.

Paul Chan, the chairman of CUHK's Department of Microbiology and associate director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research, said the viral load in the stool of infants and children was “many times higher” than that in adults, and could be equivalent to that of adult respiratory samples.

The activity of viral infection and replication also persists longer in the guts of infants and children, he said.

“Stool specimens are more convenient, safe and non-invasive to collect in the paediatric population and can give accurate results,” Chan said in the CUHK press release.

This makes stool tests “a better option for Covid-19 screening in babies, young children and those whose respiratory samples are difficult to collect.”

Researchers also investigated the stool samples of 15 Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong between February and April and found active gut viral infections in seven of them even in the absence of gastrointestinal symptoms.

Three patients continued to display active viral infection up to six days after clearance of the virus from their respiratory samples.

The finding highlights the threat of potential faecal-oral viral transmissions, the researchers said.

They also said there was more than one coronavirus patient in Hong Kong who had a positive stool Test, while respiratory tests were negative, which could mean stool tests were “more effective” for screening specific groups of people.

The study was published in the international medical journal GUT.

Reuters

READ MORE:

How testing sewage will help detect next wave of Covid-19 infections

Western Cape epidemiologists will start testing sewage for signs of new waves of Covid-19 infections as the province continues to see declines in ...
News
4 days ago

Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in ...
News
1 week ago

WHO: People exposed to Covid-19 should be tested, even if they're asymptomatic

This is in contrast to a recent announcement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which said such tests may not be necessary
Lifestyle
1 week ago

