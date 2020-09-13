Boy, 8, dies after being electrocuted by open wires in veld in Eastern Cape

An eight-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted by open electrical wires in a veld in Despatch, outside Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday, police said.

Police spokesperson Gerda Swart said two children were playing in the bushes in Kingston when community members were alerted by frantic screams.

Swart said one child was seen running out of the bushes.

“The child then informed the community members that the boy was shocked by an open wire that was lying on the ground.”

The boy was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

An inquest docket was opened.

TimesLIVE