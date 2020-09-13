SA records 49 more Covid-19 deaths

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the country had recorded 49 more Covid-19 deaths by Saturday night.

Thirteen were in the Western Cape, 12 in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Eastern Cape, and five from the Free State.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,427.

“Our recoveries now stand at 576,423 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%.”

TimesLIVE