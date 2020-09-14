Iran dismisses alleged plot to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks

Iran has dismissed claims in a news report that the country was considering an assassination attempt against Lana Marks, the US ambassador to SA.

The report alleged that Iran sought to assassinate Marks to avenge the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran's ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh described the report in Politico as “custom-ordered, biased and purposeful”. He said it cited remarks purportedly made by a US government official in an attempt to make it look real.

He said these baseless allegations were part of the “[US President Donald] Trump administration’s counterintelligence campaign against Iran”.

“We advise the American officials to stop resorting to hackneyed and worn-out methods for anti-Iran propaganda in the international arena,” said Khatibzadeh.