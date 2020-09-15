South Africa

Man in court over 'expired' food ration packs for SANDF during lockdown

15 September 2020 - 07:26 By TimesLIVE
Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various hostels in Alexandra during the initial stages of the coronavirus lockdown. File photo.
Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various hostels in Alexandra during the initial stages of the coronavirus lockdown. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

A 59-year-old man from Johannesburg is out on R50,000 bail after appearing in court on Monday over a tender that allegedly saw “best before” dates being altered on food ration packs during the lockdown deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

Stephen Wallace Weir from Dainfern in Fourways appeared briefly in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in connection with charges of fraud, theft, forgery and uttering and contravention of the Food, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Monday that a company, SERAC MRE (Pty) Ltd, was granted a tender by the department of defence to supply food patrol ration packs nationally for various divisions within the SANDF during its coronavirus deployment.

Sabotage, says SANDF over changed expiry dates on soldiers' ration packs

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has laid a charge of fraud against the suppliers of food packs for delivering expired food to military ...
News
4 months ago

“SERAC MRE (Pty) Ltd had to supply ready-to-eat food packs that complied with the National Regulator for Compulsory Specification Act that includes promoting public health and safety, environmental protection and ensuring fair trade,” Mahanjana said in a statement.

“The company allegedly forged the dates in the boxes containing pre-packaged food rations by changing the labelling best before dates. It covered the original expiry dates by placing stickers over them with a new date giving a misleading and or false description.”

Weir was arrested on Monday after a police investigation. “This was subsequent to video clips of SANDF members that surfaced during the lockdown showing the discrepancy of the dates.”

The case was postponed to November 25 for a provisional trial date.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa under fire over ANC delegation 'hitching ride' on air force jet

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under fire over the use of an SANDF jet to ferry the ANC delegation led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule to ...
Politics
3 days ago

What our soldiers have been up to

Scores of soldiers who were deployed nationwide at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in SA are still out in full force.
News
1 week ago

Soldiers confiscated millions in illicit cigarettes, booze and dagga in July

Soldiers have confiscated R10m worth of illegal cigarettes, alcohol worth R180,000, counterfeit clothing worth R579,000 and other contraband worth ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X