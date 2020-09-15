South Africa

Man who created 'fraudulent payslips' behind bars over R600k vehicle purchase

15 September 2020 - 07:02 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A man who allegedly created fake payslips to help applicants get vehicle finance is behind bars.
A man who allegedly created fake payslips to help applicants get vehicle finance is behind bars.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 52-year-old is behind bars after being caught allegedly helping unqualified applicants get vehicle finance by creating fraudulent payslips.

Zamile Nongogo appeared at the East London magistrate’s court on a charge of fraud.

“Nongogo was arrested in the early hours on Friday morning, prior to his court appearance, following the probe by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team,” said Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

Nongogo allegedly helped vehicle finance applicants by facilitating and creating false payslips for them to buy cars in 2013.

“It is further alleged that these supporting documents were submitted at a financial institution in East London. Subsequently, a vehicle worth over R600,000 was approved and successfully purchased after these documents were verified telephonically with the alleged employers,” Zenzile said.

Nongogo is in custody and expected to appear again in court on the November  3.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Municipal official bust 'hiring hitmen to kill his manager' ahead of fraud trial

A 41-year-old municipal official has appeared in court for allegedly plotting the murder of a municipal manager, who is a witness in his fraud case ...
News
12 hours ago

Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants

A medical doctor who has been wanted for two years for allegedly defrauding the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been arrested, the Hawks said.
News
1 week ago

MEC promises stricter screening when hiring after another 'fake doctor' bust

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has called on its hospitals to enforce stricter screening process when taking on staff, after a second bogus ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X