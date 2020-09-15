Man who created 'fraudulent payslips' behind bars over R600k vehicle purchase

A 52-year-old is behind bars after being caught allegedly helping unqualified applicants get vehicle finance by creating fraudulent payslips.

Zamile Nongogo appeared at the East London magistrate’s court on a charge of fraud.

“Nongogo was arrested in the early hours on Friday morning, prior to his court appearance, following the probe by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team,” said Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

Nongogo allegedly helped vehicle finance applicants by facilitating and creating false payslips for them to buy cars in 2013.

“It is further alleged that these supporting documents were submitted at a financial institution in East London. Subsequently, a vehicle worth over R600,000 was approved and successfully purchased after these documents were verified telephonically with the alleged employers,” Zenzile said.

Nongogo is in custody and expected to appear again in court on the November 3.

TimesLIVE