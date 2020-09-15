WATCH | Rustenburg High choir goes viral with Coldplay's 'Fix You'
The Rustenburg High School choir has gone viral with its cover of Coldplay's hit Fix You.
In a video shared online, the choir can be seen creating visuals using fire sticks and singing the song. The music video, according to the choir, is meant to help uplift SA and restore hope during these uncertain times.
The production team behind the song and video are Madeleine Koch, Lize Meyer, Wouter Bakker, Davilene Bakker and the choirmaster behind the now internationally famous Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ralph Schmitt.
“May this youthful rendition of Coldplay’s Fix You be a light to guide us, a melody to uplift us and a timely reminder that hope is never lost,” said the choir.
The video was shot at the Woodstock Farm in Rustenburg.
“It was great being back in Rustenburg and working with these amazing young singers,” said Schmitt.
At the time of writing, the video, which was posted to the school's Facebook page, had attracted close to 500,000 views and had been shared more than 13,000 times.
Watch the video below.
The school choir first went viral in 2019 with their cover of Queen's iconic hit Bohemian Rhapsody.
Their latest video has received thousands of positive messages. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
“You all touched me deeply with your voices and performance. I can't wait for the next one. Please sing your hearts out,” said Natalie Ann Ford.
Corrie and Ronel Swart wrote: “Insane. Such moments make education and every aspect of the profession worth it. You are excellent.”
“Well done guys. You don't just make your school proud, you make SA proud. This is international standard,” said André LaCock.
“This is so beautiful. Tears in my eyes and hope for our future and youth. Beautiful,” said Lizel Salter.
“It's the first time I hear a cover that's got my mind mixed up. Don't know which one is better, the original (and old-time fave) or this one. Phenomenal job.”
TimesLIVE