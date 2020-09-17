Richard Mdluli and co-accused in court for alleged abuse of slush fund

The fraud, corruption and theft case against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and two other former officials has been transferred to the high court in Pretoria for trial in November.

The case relates to the alleged abuse of the Secret Services slush fund, where high-profile former intelligence senior personnel were involved.

Mdluli, together with former crime intelligence CFO Solomon Lazarus and former supply chain manager Heine Barnard, appeared before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Thursday.

They appeared in connection with multiple counts of fraud, corruption, theft and defeating the administration of justice. The mater was initially enrolled in 2011 and then struck off the roll because the defence stated that the accused would not have a fair trial.

This was as a result of the lack of access to the then classified secret services procurement documents.

The investigating directorate said this was one of several cases that the ID has enrolled in the past year emanating from the state capture commission.

“There is a serious appetite from law enforcement to finalise cases which had been stalled for nefarious reasons. We once again must state that we are systematically moving up the ladder,” ID head Hermione Cronje said.

TimesLIVE