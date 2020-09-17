Schoolteacher jailed for 10 years after Vanderbijlpark child's kidnap for ransom

During mitigation of sentencing, Human's lawyer David Mey told the court that she was “truly sorry” for the heartache she caused the family and her extended family.

Mey said Human didn’t benefit from her actions and would suffer as she would be deprived of her young daughter for a long time.

State prosecutor advocate Salome Scheepers told the court that the kidnapping of the child had a severe impact on the family and left them traumatised, and they had believed that they would not see their child again.

The kidnapping had an impact on the relationship of her parents when it was initially [and falsely] suspected that her mother was involved in the kidnapping scheme, Scheepers said. She had been friends with the teacher.

Both children had to be moved to a different school after the incident, as they struggled to cope.

She said the kidnapped child’s brother was particularly traumatised because his teacher, whom he had loved and respected, was behind the kidnapping of his sister.

Following the incident, her mother had an emotional breakdown, the six-year-old wet her bed and suffered from nightmares, Scheepers told the court. Scheepers said the father had also struggled to sleep and stayed awake because he felt that he needed to protect his family.

- The child's identity is being withheld in line with legal opinion protecting minors who are victims of crime

TimesLIVE