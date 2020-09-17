Western Cape gears up for overseas flights and return of tourists

The first international flights to Cape Town since SA went into lockdown in March are expected to arrive on October 1.

The flights will be crucial for the provincial tourism sector, which according to tourism and industry body Wesgro has shed an estimated 77,000 jobs so far.

Since March the province lost 162,000 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

During his weekly digital press conference on Thursday, premier Alan Winde praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on the country moving to lockdown level 1 from midnight on Sunday, relaxing the night curfew and allowing for international travel. But he said a list was still awaited of countries cleared for travel to SA.

“We also need to know what data will be used to determine this list and how regularly it will be updated,” said Winde.