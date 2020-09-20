South Africa

Slain Western Cape school principal Zameka Mfubesi hailed for uniting her family

20 September 2020 - 12:02
The principal of Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw, Western Cape, was shot dead on September 18 2020.
The family of murdered Western Cape school principal Zameka Mfubesi has hailed the mother of two as someone who united her family.

Mfubesi, 46, was shot dead in the Overberg town of Grabouw, close to the N2 highway on Friday afternoon.

“Her wish was to unite the family, she was a very loving person,” Mfubesi's sister-in-law, Tandazwa Mfubesi, told TimesLIVE.

Tandazwa said that the family was still reeling from the incident and could not fathom why anybody would want to kill Mfubesi, who was the principal at Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw.

“As a family we are struggling [with the loss]. It's not easy but we know the word of God and rely on it,” she said.

She said that a funeral date had not been set yet as they were still waiting for the post-mortem to be concluded.

No arrests have been made yet and details surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Tandazwa said they had been instructed by police to return to the station on Monday where they would be provided with more details on Mfubesi's death.

Following the incident, Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer called on police to act swiftly.

“We call on SAPS to urgently prioritise the investigation. I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school’s staff and learners. Our district officials have arrived at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them,” said Schäfer.

