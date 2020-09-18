'Dynamic' Western Cape high school principal shot dead

A Western Cape high school principal was shot dead on Friday.

The death of Zameka Mfubesi, of Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw, was announced by education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

“I am shocked and saddened by news that we have lost one of our principals to a senseless act of violence,” Schäfer said in a statement.

“Details are currently limited, and we call on SAPS to urgently prioritise the investigation. I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school’s staff and learners. Our district officials have arrived at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them.”