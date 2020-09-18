'Dynamic' Western Cape high school principal shot dead

South Africa

The principal of Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw, Western Cape, was shot dead on September 18 2020.
A Western Cape high school principal was shot dead on Friday.

The death of Zameka Mfubesi,  of Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw, was announced by education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

“I am shocked and saddened by news that we have lost one of our principals to a senseless act of violence,” Schäfer said in a statement.

“Details are currently limited, and we call on SAPS to urgently prioritise the investigation. I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school’s staff and learners. Our district officials have arrived at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them.”

Schäfer said Mfubesi’s death was a big loss for the Western Cape education department. “[She] is described by her colleagues as having been a dynamic principal and a beautiful person. This is a tremendous loss for her school and for the WCED,” Schäfer said.  

“This has been a year when the value and leadership of our principals and teachers has really come to the fore as they handled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their schools. To lose one of them in this manner is heartbreaking.  We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time of grieving.”

The R68m school was built four years ago “to respond to steady population growth and an increase in the demand for education facilities”. At the time, the department said it would accommodate 1,250 pupils.

“The new double-storey building will comprise a framed concrete structure and a mixture of facebrick and painted infill walls,” the department said in a statement when the contraction commenced.

“Teaching facilities will comprise 27 standard classrooms and nine specialised classrooms. When the complex is complete, it will also have a hall with toilet facilities, an administrative building, caretaker’s facilities and a sports field.”

