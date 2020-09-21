Will Andile Lungisa be out on bail? Judge promises decision by Friday

Jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will know by the end of the week whether he will be granted bail.

He wants his two-year prison sentence for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm set aside and has approached the Constitutional Court.

On Monday, Lungisa’s legal team applied for bail pending the ConCourt ruling.

Judge Sunil Rugunanan indicated that he would give judgment on Wednesday, or at the latest on Friday this week, the DispatchLIVE reported.

State advocate Nickie Turner told the high court in Makhanda that there were no prospects of Lungisa being successful in his application to the ConCourt.