KZN's 'birthplace of rhino' to get poacher-detecting fence as SA marks World Rhino Day

KwaZulu-Natal's Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) will receive crucial technology to aid in the fight against poaching.

Wildlife ACT, a non-profit organisation, has partnered with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to construct a fence that detects any poacher incursions or interference at the park as part of a bid to protect rhino populations.

This comes as the animals are under threat again from poaching, and with Tuesday marking World Rhino Day.

“As rhino poaching pressure has escalated over the years, the poaching levels in HiP are currently unsustainable,” said Wildlife ACT in a statement.

The organisation said it had implemented “intensive” protection zones within the network of parks to more “efficiently” patrol critical hotspots and protect core rhino populations within the expansive public conservation space that Ezemvelo was responsible for.