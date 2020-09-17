Lifestyle

'Jerusalema' for Heritage Day: SA responds to Ramaphosa's call

17 September 2020 - 13:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted to being a big fan of Master KG's song 'Jerusalema' during his televised address on Wednesday night.
Image: GCIS

“We await him and his cabinet to lead us in this regard.”

There are the words of citizens, responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for SA to take up the Jerusalema dance challenge on Heritage Day.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday evening about the country moving to level 1 lockdown, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to show the world what the country's citizens are capable of.

Heritage Day is on September 24 and celebrates the cultural wealth of SA.

“I urge everyone to use this public holiday as family time, to reflect on the difficult journey we have all travelled, to remember those who have lost their lives, and to quietly rejoice in the remarkable and diverse heritage of our nation,” Ramaphosa said.

“And there can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is Jerusalema dance challenge. So I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” he added.

Master KG and Nomcebo's hit song has kept the world abuzz in recent months.

Globally, people, including health-care workers, metro police officers, priests and finance minister Tito Mboweni, have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemChallenge.

The music video has garnered more than 137 million streams on YouTube, making it the first SA track to reach such heights.

The hit track was also the most Shazamed song in the world.

On social media, many responded to Ramaphosa's call with funny reactions. Here is a snapshot of some of them.

