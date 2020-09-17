'Jerusalema' for Heritage Day: SA responds to Ramaphosa's call
“We await him and his cabinet to lead us in this regard.”
There are the words of citizens, responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for SA to take up the Jerusalema dance challenge on Heritage Day.
During his address to the nation on Wednesday evening about the country moving to level 1 lockdown, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to show the world what the country's citizens are capable of.
Heritage Day is on September 24 and celebrates the cultural wealth of SA.
“I urge everyone to use this public holiday as family time, to reflect on the difficult journey we have all travelled, to remember those who have lost their lives, and to quietly rejoice in the remarkable and diverse heritage of our nation,” Ramaphosa said.
“And there can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is Jerusalema dance challenge. So I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” he added.
Master KG and Nomcebo's hit song has kept the world abuzz in recent months.
Globally, people, including health-care workers, metro police officers, priests and finance minister Tito Mboweni, have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemChallenge.
The music video has garnered more than 137 million streams on YouTube, making it the first SA track to reach such heights.
The hit track was also the most Shazamed song in the world.
On social media, many responded to Ramaphosa's call with funny reactions. Here is a snapshot of some of them.
President encourages a Jerusalema Challenge on Heritage Day.....!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) September 16, 2020
We await him and his Cabinet to lead us in this regard.
Salute @MasterKGsa 👊🏾👊🏻👊🏾
I thank you.#Ramaphosa
So President Ramaphosa concludes his speech with a charge inviting the whole of South Africa to the Jerusalema dance challenge. I can imagine almost everyone is on the edge of their seats for his cabinet to cast the first stone! 😀— Tinashe Chinembiri 🇿🇼 (@tinashepreston) September 17, 2020
Master KG made history 👑. #FellowSouthAfricans #jerusalema— Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) September 16, 2020
Cyril Ramaphosa is running the country like a real parent. Siyangxoliswa, siyanconywa, sibekelwa amaxesha, siyathandaziswa. I mean? We’re experiencing it all. Love it. ❤️— Mandy (@MandyStoto) September 16, 2020
PS: uthi udaddy y’all can move now go shine on Heritage Day ngo Jerusalema. 🤣#Level1 #COVID19SA
The president knows how to get down 🕺#Jerusalema #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/NEv7IBgROG— KidZoro (@KidZoro_) September 16, 2020
Master KG is acknowledged by President #CyrilRamaphosa so we will celebrate our Heritage day with Jerusalem 😍 azishe #level1 #Ramaphosa @MasterKGsa pic.twitter.com/24rx41dbE1— 💛 Disebo Dee 💛 (@DeeMtsweni) September 16, 2020
President Ramaphosa has announced that we should dance to Jerusalem by Master KG during the Heritage Day Celebration.— Sefularo Keamogetswe (@Sefularo_Keamo) September 16, 2020
This song is now our national anthem 😍love to see it
Thank you Mr President— TheReal_Elliot (@TheReal_Elliot) September 16, 2020
Alert level 1#CyrilRamaphosa #level1 #JerusalemaDanceChallenge #mzansi pic.twitter.com/XTiYwpQzcw