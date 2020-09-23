Marchers to embassies in Pretoria demand #PutSouthAfricansFirst — ahead of foreigners

Demonstrators are marching to the Nigerian and Zimbabwean embassies in Pretoria on Wednesday, alleging the involvement of those nationals in SA's high crime rate.

The marchers are also demanding that state resources be prioritised for SA citizens.

A leader of the Action for Change grouping, Nandisa Gschwari, highlighted human trafficking as a concern.

“Today we are here to represent women. There is a lot of human trafficking happening in SA. Children are being kidnapped and it's very painful. Today we decided to take a stand, to go to the most well-known perpetrators, Nigerians,” she said. “The pain we are feeling as South Africans is too much. If they are telling us South Africans are involved, then they must point prove it because so far the evidence is pointing to them,” she said.

Gschwari said those labelling the march xenophobic “are allowed to do so”.

She emphasised that the movement's goal is to address human trafficking, which she said is increasing.

“In SA we have a freedom of speech, so they are allowed to call it whatever they want. They will be sitting at a point where they will be defending themselves. They are going to try to discredit us, but this time nothing is going to stop us. We are saying 'save our children' and 'no to human trafficking'. I stand for women. I am a woman. I am a mother myself.”

Gschwari said the extent of drug use in the city was also a concern.

“Some women I went to school with, for some reason, when they went to varsity they got hooked up with Nigerians doing drugs and hooked up with their 'glamorous life', but today they are junkies,” she said.