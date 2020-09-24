COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO urges countries to take stronger action to stop spread of Covid-19 misinformation
September 24 2020 - 11:42
Curwin Bosch starts on clean slate having been SA’s form flyhalf before Covid-19
Before the Covid-19 enforced lockdown‚ Curwin Bosch was the country’s form flyhalf in the country’s best Super Rugby outfit.
That was more than six months ago and the rugby landscape couldn’t be more different right now.
Firstly‚ the Bulls have a different coach from the last time the sides met on January 31.
September 24 2020 - 10:28
Zero tolerance for mask-dodgers in SA's skies
Under fire from passengers for being lax about passengers not conforming to mask wearing regulations on board their flights, Flysafair this week imposed a new zero tolerance policy — including issuing “yellow cards” to transgressors.
“The cabin crew are not enforcing the wearing of masks during the flight,” complained Sue Lovett, of Sandton, earlier this week.
September 24 2020 - 10:24
Herbal remedy firm catches a cold over claims it can cure Covid-19
The local distributors of a herbal remedy have been ordered to stop claiming it can prevent or cure Covid-19.
The advertising watchdog said on Wednesday that SA Natural Products had failed to submit “unequivocal verification of efficacy” for Echinaforce. This was “markedly different” to the overall tone of a paid-for interview on Radio Sonder Grense (RSG) with marketing manager Estie Schreiber on August 27.
September 24 2020 - 09:19
WHO urges countries to take stronger action to stop spread of Covid-19 misinformation
"The technology we rely on to keep connected and informed is enabling and amplifying an infodemic that continues to undermine the global response and jeopardises measures to control the pandemic."
"The technology we rely on to keep connected and informed is enabling and amplifying an infodemic that continues to undermine the global response and jeopardises measures to control the pandemic."